Richard Branson calls for Irish firms to help reduce energy emissions in homes

An Irish entrepreneur should set up a business to show people how to reduce energy emissions in their homes, British billionaire Richard Branson has said.

Speaking to Karl Fitzpatrick on South East Radio’s Business Matters programme, Mr Branson said the world “needs clean energy and tonnes and tonnes of it”.

“Most homes in Ireland, I suspect, emit more energy than they need,” he said.

“So if somebody was to set up a business in Ireland going around showing people how to reduce their energy emissions, maybe taking a small percentage of what they’ve saved, that would be doing a great service to the world, and a great service to the individual, and a great service to themselves.”

Virgin Orbit Holdings – part of Mr Branson’s empire that includes airline Virgin Atlantic and spaceflight company Virgin Galactic Holdings – has filed for bankruptcy after the satellite launch firm failed to secure the funding needed to keep operating.

A high-profile launch failure in January led to the collapse in its stock price. Virgin Orbit temporarily halted operations in March while it sought additional capital, and later laid off 675 employees. The firm has not turned a profit as a public company.

“Virgin Orbit has been, been really tough,” said Mr Branson. “I mean we had four very successful flights putting satellites into space, and then we came to the UK to do the fifth flight out of Cornwall and it didn’t go right.

“It was at a time when the team were fundraising. The market is not good, and it hasn’t gone well, and we’ll have to see what happens over the next few weeks.

“I mean there’s a still a chance that something may emerge. But it’s one of those tough, tough things that can happen in business and something you just have to accept on occasions will happen.”

Mr Branson also took the time to praise former Irish president Mary Robinson who is chair of the Elders, an advocate group for gender equality and women’s participation in peace-building, human dignity and climate justice.

“She is doing an incredible job in trying to bring an end to conflicts, trying to speak out on climate change, setting up organisations like Girls Not Brides, and pushing very, very hard for equality for women,” he said.

Asked what he admired about Ms Robinson specifically, he said: “Her humour, her relentless pursuit of justice, her relentless pursuit for women’s rights, being very outspoken on issues like climate change, but just never stopping.

“I mean she works day and night relentlessly. She has the most wonderful husband who is incredibly supportive of her work, and a wonderful family as well. She’s just one of the most extraordinary people I’ve ever met.”