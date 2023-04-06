Dell teams up with UCC to cut campus carbon emissions

University College Cork (UCC) has teamed up with Dell to cut energy use and carbon emissions on its campus, using technology to bring more sustainable services to students and staff.

The updated technology will help bolster UCC’s position as a green university. UCC is a “green flag” campus, with a commitment to become carbon neutral by 2040.

Under the partnership, UCC will use Dell PowerEdge servers to cut annual power usage by more than half, and reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by almost 70 per cent. It will also facilitate a more flexible environment for 25,000 students attending the university, and 3,500 staff.

“UCC is committed to working towards a more sustainable future and with that comes an obligation to partner with an organisation that shares this commitment,” said Gerard Culley, Director of Information Technology at UCC.

“With the help of Dell, we were able to put in place modern, resilient storage and compute solutions and achieve incredible results when it came to our energy and carbon footprints. We’ve completely modernised our IT infrastructure so that we can deliver more flexible, sustainable, secure and resilient digital services and solutions to our staff and students for years to come.”

The university has also retired legacy systems, implementing more modern storage and backup systems.

“By harnessing the power of modern technology and storage solutions, we are able to support the university as it continues to thrive as an innovative, competitive and sustainable research-led hub,” said Jason Ward, vice-president and managing director of Dell Technologies Ireland.