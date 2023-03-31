VHI names Brian Walsh as new chief executive

Health insurer VHI has named current chief financial officer Brian Walsh as the group’s new chief executive.

Mr Walsh joined the State-owned private health insurer in 2014 as chief financial officer and has held a seat on its board since 2015. He was named interim chief executive in May 2022 following the departure of John O’Dwyer in 2021.

In a statement, Mr Walsh said he was “honoured” to tale up the role. “VHI is one of Ireland’s best known and most trusted brands for over 65 years and I am very aware of the responsibilities that come with this trust. We have moved well beyond offering a value proposition in health insurance: our vision is to be a healthcare partner to our more than 1.2 million customers and patients.”

Prior to joining VHI, Mr Walsh worked with Kerrygold-maker Ornua, based in Los Angeles.