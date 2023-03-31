Business

VHI names Brian Walsh as new chief executive

Former chief financial officer was appointed on an interim basis last May

Before joining VHI, Brian Walsh worked fpr Ornua in Los Angeles. Photograph: Cyril Byrne / THE IRISH TIMES

Ian Curran
Fri Mar 31 2023 - 10:53

Health insurer VHI has named current chief financial officer Brian Walsh as the group’s new chief executive.

Mr Walsh joined the State-owned private health insurer in 2014 as chief financial officer and has held a seat on its board since 2015. He was named interim chief executive in May 2022 following the departure of John O’Dwyer in 2021.

In a statement, Mr Walsh said he was “honoured” to tale up the role. “VHI is one of Ireland’s best known and most trusted brands for over 65 years and I am very aware of the responsibilities that come with this trust. We have moved well beyond offering a value proposition in health insurance: our vision is to be a healthcare partner to our more than 1.2 million customers and patients.”

Prior to joining VHI, Mr Walsh worked with Kerrygold-maker Ornua, based in Los Angeles.

VHI
