Bank of Ireland raises mortgage fixed rates

Bank of Ireland has become the latest lender to raise its mortgage fixed rates.

The move follows cumulative increases of 3.5 per cent in European Central Bank rates since July 2022.

The move will see the bank impose a 0.5 per cent increase in the fixed rates available to new and existing customers.

This includes customers who are coming to the end of their fixed rate period and are seeking to re-fix their mortgage, and tracker rate or variable rate customers who wish to move to a fixed rate.

Variable rates and tracker rates remain unchanged.

Applicants who already have a credit approval and who draw down the mortgage by May 5th can still avail of the previous fixed rates.

The bank is also launching a new one year term deposit account for business customers at 0.5 per cent, capped at €250,000.

The mortgage rate changes are effective from Friday, while the new deposit account will be available from April 18th.