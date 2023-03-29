Hotels to raise prices despite VAT concession – claim

Tourism's pot of gold: reports pointed to some Dublin hoteliers price gouging over St Patrick's Weekend. Photograph: Alan Betson

Hotels plan to increase room charges despite winning a VAT concession from Government, politicians claimed on Wednesday.

Addressing industry chiefs at the Oireachtas Tourism Committee, Senator Shane Cassells accused them of changing their tune on prices since convincing the Government to keep the special 9 per cent VAT rate for hospitality.

“You’re making the point now that prices are going to go up regardless of the fact that we kept VAT at 9 per cent, but that’s not going to have any impact on the industry,” he said.

Senator Cassells pointed out that when industry figures last appeared at the committee, they warned that increasing VAT would boost prices and damage competitiveness.

He added that the industry was now saying prices would increase irrespective of the VAT concession. “You cannot have it both ways,” the senator declared.

Christopher O’Sullivan said reports of Dublin hotels price gouging over St Patrick’s weekend were “an up yours” to his Fianna Fáil party colleague, Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath.

Answering Senator Cassells, Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, chief executive of the Irish Tourism Industry Council, said most businesses would charge fair and reasonable rates.

“One third of tourism beds are out of stock; our concern is that it will lead to upward increases in prices,” he said.

Mr O’Mara Walsh argued that there was a difference between price and value. “As long as we keep our value proposition, we will be OK,” he stressed.

Earlier, he told the committee in his opening statement that hoteliers had supplied 32 per cent of beds outside Dublin to the Government house refugees.

“Not only will this undoubtedly impact on the price of the remaining tourism beds but, worryingly, downstream tourism businesses – restaurants, attractions, inbound operators, activity providers – will miss out on the tourism dollar,” Mr O’Mara Walsh warned.