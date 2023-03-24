Equinix opens up quantum computing for Irish businesses

Quantum computers by Oxford Quantum Circuits will be made available to businesses in Ireland in late 2023

Digital infrastructure company Equinix is to make quantum computing available to Irish businesses through a partnership with Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC).

OQC offers quantum computing as a service, and will make what it says is one of the most powerful quantum computers in the world available commercially to Irish businesses through an Equinix data centre in Tokyo.

The collaboration with Equinix will open up quantum computing to companies around the world, allowing them to experiment with the technology.

Quantum computing uses the theories of quantum mechanics to solve complex problems that might stump classical computers. However, it requires special hardware, which can be difficult to build.

READ MORE

“Quantum computing is set to be a transformational revolution in processing speed and power for businesses, and there is already an exciting ecosystem building around it in Ireland. The country has been investing in quantum computing research and experimentation and this will open the technology and the great potential it holds to a much wider audience,” said Peter Lantry, managing director for Equinix in Ireland.

“This cutting-edge technology will create unique opportunities for Irish companies in all areas as it can better optimise investment strategies, improve data encryption or even assist in the discovery of new products in areas like medtech and pharmaceuticals, where Ireland is already a world leader.”

OQC will install the hardware in the TY11 Tokyo International Business Exchange data centre, and use Equinix’s on-demand interconnection solution, Equinix Fabric, to make its quantum computing as a service available to businesses and organisations around the world, including Ireland, later this year.

“The world has been waiting for quantum computing to mature to the point that it can change our lives. Installing quantum computing in Equinix’s world-class TY11 data centre brings us a step closer to this reality,” said OQC chief executive Dr Ilana Wisby. “We are excited to work with Equinix to help businesses around the world to build their quantum skill set and capabilities. The future is here and we are setting the pace for the era of quantum computing.”