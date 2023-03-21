Nominations sought for annual Business to Arts Awards

Sculptor John Rainey with Cathy Burke, head of internal communications, DAA, and Business to Arts chief executive Louise O’Reilly.

Nominations are being sought for the annual Business to Arts Awards.

The awards, one of which is sponsored by The Irish Times, are aimed at businesses, philanthropic organisations, and individuals that support the arts in a “compelling way”.

They feature a range of categories that celebrate arts sponsorship, commissioning, philanthropy, staff engagement programmes, corporate social responsibility, access programmes, and creative community initiatives.

This year features the “creative access award” for the first time, which recognises corporate-sponsored creative programmes that allow marginalised or underrepresented communities to engage with the arts.

The annual bursary programme features three monetary prizes to support emerging artists, digital artists, creative producers, and a chosen arts organisation from the main nominations to further their nominated project/programme.

Business to Arts chief executive Louise O’Reilly said: “The awards provide a unique opportunity to show just how meaningful and impactful arts partnerships can be for both the corporate sector and the communities they serve.

“We are excited to learn about a new generation of creative partners and welcome our new creative access award supported by Community Foundation Ireland.”

The awards will take place on September 12th at the National Concert Hall in Dublin. The closing date for applications is April 27th. Application forms can be found here.