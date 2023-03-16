Ørsted acquires Carlow solar farm

“Ørsted is committed to multi-technology deployment, investing in a variety of renewable energy sources to ensure reliability and independence of supply.” said TJ Hunter, senior director for onshore Ireland and UK with Ørsted.

Renewable energy company Ørsted has acquired a Carlow solar farm for an undisclosed sum, the company’s second solar acquisition in Ireland.

Located 15km outside Carlow town, the Garreenleen solar farm has the potential to add 160MW and power up to 56,000 homes, making it one of the most significant solar farms in the country.

The acquisition comes through an agreement with renewable energy developer Terra Solar. The first phase will be delivered by 2025, providing 81MW of power, with the second phase of 79MW aiming for completion the following year, subject to Ørsted’s final investment decision.

Cork-headquartered Ørsted has a global target of 17.5GW of onshore renewables by 2030.

READ MORE

“Ørsted is committed to multi-technology deployment, investing in a variety of renewable energy sources to ensure reliability and independence of supply.

Once completed, the two phases for this solar project will have a combined capacity of 160MW – making it one of the most significant solar farms in the country,” said TJ Hunter, senior director for onshore Ireland and UK with Ørsted.

Silicon Valley Bank: what is the cost of the collapse? Listen | 30:17

“It is critical however that Government targets are supported by robust investment in grid infrastructure capacity, predictable grid connection timelines, planning timelines and market structures that can deliver. The industry is primed to invest and deliver energy resilience at pace, and it is essential that the infrastructure and processes are there to support it or we are racing towards a roadblock.”

Ørsted’s other Irish solar farm at Ballinrea near Carrigaline, Cork, is due to be operational by 2025. Once operational, it will power up to 16,000 homes. The company also operates 360MW of onshore wind in Ireland.