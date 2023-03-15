Property price growth slows to 6.1% as interest rates bite

The latest figures show Irish property prices rose by 6.1 per cent in the year to Janaury, against a background of tight supply. Photograph: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

Property price inflation slowed again in January as higher interest rates and broader cost-of-living pressures strained affordability.

The Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) latest Residential Property Price Index shows the annual rate of increase in property prices fell to 6.1 per cent in January.

This was down from 7.7 per cent in November and from a high of 15.1 per cent in February and March last year. Year-on-year inflation in Dublin fell to 4.3 per cent. Apartment prices in the capital rose by just 4 per cent. Prices outside the capital registered year-on-year growth of 7.4 per cent.

Soaring interest rates combined with one of the sharpest cost-of-living squeezes in living memory have curbed demand in the market. Mortgage rates are now near where they were in 2008.

READ MORE

[ ECB likely to stick to big rate hike despite banking turmoil ]

The latest figures also highlighted a significant decline in monthly transactions. The CSO said the number of dwelling purchases by households fell by 29 per cent to 3,519. The total value of transactions filed in January was €1.3 billion.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has raised interest rates five times since last July in a bid to tame inflation. ECB policymakers are expected to announce another half point rise at their monthly meeting on Thursday.

The latest figures from the CSO show households in the State paid a median or middle price of €305,000 for a home in the 12 months to January.

The Dublin region had the highest median price (€430,000) in the year to January. Within the Dublin region, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price (€630,000), while South Dublin and Fingal had the lowest (€400,000).

The highest median prices outside of Dublin were in Wicklow (€421,500) and Kildare (€370,000), while the lowest price was €151,500 in Longford. Overall, prices of new dwellings have risen by 100.1 per cent from their trough in the middle of 2013, the agency said.

“While the rate of house price growth continues to slow, at 6.1 per cent the rate of increase in national house prices is still strong. House price growth outside the capital continues to outpace that of Dublin which is worrying because many people are now being outpriced of the areas which they had turned to after Dublin house prices climbed beyond their reach,” Trevor Grant from the Association of Irish Mortgage Advisors (AIMA) said.