Nike to drop use of kangaroo skins for its shoes in 2023

Sportswear giant Nike said it plans to stop using kangaroo skins for its shoes this year, just weeks after a similar move from German rival Puma.

In a statement, the company said it would debut a new line of Tiempo football boots, called the Tiempo Legend Elite, with proprietary synthetic material that replaces the use of kangaroo leather.

The Tiempo Premier line of football boots, which is set to be unveiled this summer, will also forego kangaroo skin, Nike said. The company ended its partnership with its only kangaroo leather supplier in 2021, it added.

The decision from Nike and Puma to end the use of kangaroo skin in their football boots comes as a big win for animal welfare activists, who have for long urged companies to drop unethical practices involving animal cruelty.

“Nike’s announcement is a seismic event in wildlife protection and tremors will be felt all over the world, especially in Australia where the mass commercial slaughter of kangaroos occurs,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of the Center for a Humane Economy.

The group has spearheaded the Kangaroos Are Not Shoes campaign and has been key behind introducing legislation banning the import and sale of kangaroo products.

A growing generation of younger, environmentally conscious shoppers have also pressed for more sustainability from clothing companies.

Gucci owner Kering, Italy’s Prada and luxury parka maker Canada Goose Holdings have all ditched the use of animal fur in their collections over the last few years.

California has not allowed products made from kangaroos to be sold or imported into the state since 1971. – Reuters

