US inflation rises faster than expected, pressuring Federal Reserve amid market turmoil

Underlying US consumer prices rose in February by the most in five months, an acceleration that leaves the Federal Reserve in a tough position as it tries to thwart still-rapid inflation without adding to the turmoil in the banking sector.

The consumer price index, excluding food and energy, increased 0.5 per cent last month and 5.5 per cent from a year earlier, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out Tuesday.

Economists see the gauge – known as the core CPI – as a better indicator of underlying inflation than the headline measure. The overall CPI climbed 0.4 per cent in February and 6per cent from a year earlier.

The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.4 per cent monthly advance in the overall and core CPI measures.

The figures reaffirm that the Fed’s quest to tame inflation will be a bumpy one as the economy has largely proven resilient to a year’s worth of interest-rate hikes so far.

The challenge for the Fed now is how to prioritise inflation that is still far too high with growing financial stability risks in the unravelling of Silicon Valley Bank.

Just before the crisis came to fruition last week, chairman Jerome Powell had opened the door to re-accelerating the pace of rate hikes, but many economists now say the central bank will either stick with a smaller increase or pause entirely when it meets next week. One firm even says a rate cut could be in store.

Two-year Treasury yields, which are sensitive to Fed policy, rose to session highs while stock futures and the dollar fluctuated. Swaps traders maintained bets that the Fed will lift interest rates by 25 basis points at its meeting this month. – Bloomberg