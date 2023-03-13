Aircraft lessors call for Irish sustainable jet fuel policy

Aircraft Leasing Ireland (ALI), the Ibec group that represents the aircraft lessors, has called for a clear policy framework to be developed for the Republic to play its role in the development of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) to reduce carbon emissions from the sector.

“Ireland holds a unique position in the global aviation sector as the home of most of the world’s largest aircraft leasing companies that, together, own almost 50 per cent of the global fleet of aircraft,” said Marie-Louise Kelly, chairperson of ALI.

“The aviation industry is targeting net zero emissions by 2050. While technologies such as electric flight and hydrogen power are being developed, SAF is the most promising solution that the aviation sector has in the decarbonisation of our skies as it is not only available near-term, but it is also scalable.”

SAF is the collective name for commercially used biofuels and synthetic fuels that are compatible with current jet engine technology and can reduce life cycle greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90 per cent compared to conventional jet fuel, according to ALI, as it published a report on the opportunities and challenges in this field in the Republic.

SAF can be produced in any country, but it faces a number of challenges such as the availability of feedstock or green electricity, cost, sustainability certification, investment and demand from other sectors such as road transport, it said.

The report said that it is critical for Government engagement on a suitable policy framework and associated supports to facilitate and deliver SAF production.

“Manufacturing of SAF can dovetail with Irish and EU goals for independent, sustainable energy production,” it said. “Demand for SAF is growing exponentially and production is ramping up globally, especially in the USA with its comprehensive stimulus packages for SAF producers. The EU has set mandates for minimum SAF usage which ramps up over time, accelerating significantly from 2035 onwards.”