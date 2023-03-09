Meta’s Irish chief Rick Kelley to step down

Rick Kelley, Meta Ireland chief, is set to step down from the company. Photograph: Conor McCabe Photography

Meta Ireland chief Rick Kelley is to step down from his role with the company, less than a year after taking over the Irish operation.

Mr Kelley, who is also Meta’s global vice-president of the gaming and app monetisation solutions organisation within the company, replaced Gareth Lambe on April 4th, 2022.

Originally from Boston, Mr Kelley joined Facebook in 2009 as director of sales for EMEA. Prior to joining the company, he spent seven years with Yahoo.

In a Facebook post, Mr Kelley said he would be leaving the company in the next couple of months.

READ MORE

“This was not an easy decision, but over the Holidays, when contemplating ‘what’s next’ for my career, I was most excited by the prospect of taking a break. In every step of my career, I’ve given my full energy and it’s time to recharge my batteries,” he said.

Nicola Mendelsohn, vice president of Meta’s global business group said Mr Kelley had made a “profound impact” in building and leading teams at Meta. “As one of Meta’s first employees in Dublin, he is leaving behind a long-lasting legacy.”

Meta has been hit with a round of job cuts in recent weeks after the company last year said it would cut 11,000 staff globally. That included 350 from its Irish workforce, where it employed 3,000 before the layoffs began. There have been reports that a second round of job cuts is imminent.