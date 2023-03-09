Aviva’s Irish insurance arm sees profits dip amid rising claims

Aviva Insurance Ireland’s operating profit fell to €32 million from €44 million for the previous year. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Aviva’s Irish general insurance unit reported on Thursday that its operating profit declined 27 per cent last year, amid rising motor and other claims following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and as general inflationary pressures weighed.

Aviva Insurance Ireland’s operating profit fell to €32 million from €44 million for the previous year, with its combined operating ratio – a gauge that compares claims, costs and expenses to premiums – rising to 95.8 per cent from 91.7 per cent.

A figure below 100 per cent indicates an insurer is writing business at a profit. Insurance companies typically target a ratio of 90-95 per cent in a functioning market.

Gross written premiums increased by 4.4 per cent to €495 million, due to strong growth in the company’s commercial lines business offset by a reduction in personal lines motor business. Average motor premiums declined by 9 per cent to 2022, and have fallen by 40 per cent from their peak in 2016, the company said.

“We dropped prices in anticipation of both reduced compensation payments and reduced litigation following the introduction of the new Personal Injury Guidelines by the Judicial Council nearly two years ago,” said Aviva Insurance Ireland chief executive Declan Bourke, referring to guidelines in 2021, which saw average awards by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) fall significantly.

Mr Bourke said that while Aviva’s expectation was that the guidelines would reduce the number of PIAB assessments being rejected and litigated, the level of rejections has since risen from 50 per cent to 61 per cent motor claims, “eroding the benefits of reform”.

“The average legal costs in a litigated case involving minor injuries is over €16,000 versus zero if the case is settled in PIAB. Aviva urges the government to review their reforms in order to address the high rejection rates of PIAB assessments and significant inconsistencies between PIAB assessments and court awards,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aviva Life and Pensions Ireland, led by chief executive David Swanton, saw its operating profit surge to €60 million last year from €14 million in 2021, driven by “improved underlying profits, reduced expenses and modelling improvements”.

New business volumes, measured as annual premium equivalent, rose to €242 million from €230 million.