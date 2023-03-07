Irish Life restricts investors taking cash out of €500m property fund

Irish Life has moved to restrict investors taking money out of its €500 million flagship retail investor-focused Irish Property Fund following a spike in withdrawals amid concerns about the outlook for the commercial property sector.

The group has introduced a six-month notice period for withdrawal requests, it said.

“The notice period allows time to make any property sales as required to pay future withdrawals, in a way that is fair to all of our Irish Property Fund customers,” it said. “Irish Life will contact customers to tell them about the notice period.”

The decision comes three years after Irish Life and a number of other life and pension firms moved to impose six-months notice periods and, in some cases, temporarily suspend withdrawals from property funds after they saw a share increase in clients pulling money at the onset of the Covid-19 crisis.

Withdrawals across number of UK property funds have also been suspend in the past six months to prevent a stampede of exits.

Irish Life’s Exempt Property fund, which has €1.7 billion assets under management, is not affected by the decision that applied to the Irish Property Fund.

“Our long term property outlook is favourable and unchanged,” Irish Life said. “We continue to see property as an important part of people’s pension and investment portfolios.”