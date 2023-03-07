Bear Robotics opens European hub in Dublin

Robotics start-up Bear Robotics is set to open a European hub in Ireland, planning to create 25 jobs in the next three years.

The Californian headquartered is seeking to recruit for sales, software engineers, finance, and operations roles.

Bear Robotics currently offers two fully autonomous service robots, the Servi and Servi Plus, that carry out repetitive work such as running orders and bussing tables. The Servi Plus can carry more than 16 dishes at once, with enhanced suspension for transporting liquids and dealing with ramps. The robots could help alleviate staffing shortages in the hospitality sector.

“We plan to make a big impact across European service and hospitality spaces in the next few years,” said Malachy Ryan, head of sales EMEA with Bear Robotics. “Our first robots have been installed in the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth. Further robots will be deployed across Ireland and Europe over three to four months.”

READ MORE

The new hub will serve customers across Europe, expanding the company’s global footprint, which currently includes offices in Redwood City, Dallas, Seoul and Singapore.

“As the hospitality industry evolves, we’re committed to meeting market demands across the globe,” says John Ha, founder and chief executive of Bear Robotics. “Our recent deployments in Dublin and Kildare are especially exciting as we believe there is an abundance of opportunities in the ever-growing hospitality and economic engines of the Republic of Ireland. We sincerely hope our automation solutions benefit businesses and elevate service experiences across this incredible region.”

The news of the expansion, which is supported by IDA Ireland, was welcomed by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, who noted the expansion would help provide innovative ways of working for the service industry and beyond. “The use of service robots highlights the importance of technology and how we can use it as a powerful aid in our everyday lives,” he said. “The new roles in Dublin will provide opportunities for our skilled workforce to join a new and exciting company as they begin their growth into Europe.”