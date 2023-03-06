Tech job losses, Tesco and paid leave, and impact of rent pressure zones on landlord income

An Aldi store in Ireland. The company spent €160 million on wages here last year.

Ireland’s reliance on the international tech sector poses risks to growth, employment and tax revenues in the event of a severe or prolonged downturn, an article published today by the Central Bank of Ireland warns. Laura Slattery has the details.

In the first of our personal finance Q&As this week, a reader questions the impact of rent pressure zone rules, which they say is costing their niece €620 a month in rental income. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your pocket try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers. You can read the latest edition of the newsletter here.

The number of women in the boardrooms of large British companies has risen substantially over the past decade but there is still a long way to go in terms of their representation the level of chief executive or chair, writes FT columnist Pilita Clark.

Supermarket chain Tesco will provide five days paid leave for anyone among its 13,000 staff at its Irish stores suffering domestic abuse. The move that comes ahead of new laws to make such leave available to all workers. Arthur Beesley has the story.

READ MORE

Aldi has added 15 new suppliers to its network, having invested €1.1 billion with local food and drink companies in 2022. The German grocery retailer paid almost €160 million in wages and salaries last year. Laura Slattery reports.

The surprise rise in inflation last week will be bad news for Irish borrowers as the European Central Bank is likely to continue hiking interest rates to try and dampen demand, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy in his weekly column.

In Opinion, there remains substantial room for growth in the number of tourists from the Republic heading North of the Border in spite of strong growth during the pandemic, according to Ellvena Graham, chair of Tourism NI.

Six in 10 prospective homebuyers plan to power their home with renewable energy because of high electricity and gas costs, a survey by property website MyHome.ie has found. Laura Slattery reports.

Improvements were required in some 11 per cent of audits of public interest entities (PIEs) last year, according to the findings of a quality assurance review by the sector’s oversight body, Iaasa. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

In Me & My Money, food writer Lilly Higgins explains the challenges of starting a food business in the face of competition from bigger companies making similar products. She tells her story to Tony Clayton-Lea.

Some 80 per cent of Irish consumers have changed their non-essential spending habits in the past six months amid a rise in inflation, a new study from PwC suggests. Laura Slattery has the details.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest.