SYS Group acquires Dublin-based Donald P McKenna & Associates

The acquisition comes following SYS Group’s strategic partnership with Dublin-based PGM Financial Services, announced at the end of 2022.

Tipperary-headquartered financial services group SYS Group has acquired Dublin-based Donald P McKenna & Associates for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will bring overall assets under management by SYS Group to over €315 million.

Donald P McKenna specialises in financial and retirement planning and has approximately €15 million of funds under management.

The company was founded in 1986 by Don McKenna, who will continue in his role as a financial planner with the business.

As well as Nenagh, SYS Group has offices in Dublin, Cork and Waterford. The company has about 6,000 clients and 40 members of staff.

Tony Delaney, CEO of SYS Group, said: “This will enable us to continue to build upon our position as one of the leading advisory firms in the Irish market and significantly enhance our presence in Dublin.”

SYS Group was founded by Tony Delaney in 2015. It offers expertise across a wide array of financial specialist areas, the company provides an advisory offering across retirement planning, investments and savings, as well as inheritance and succession planning.