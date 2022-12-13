SYS Group enters strategic partnership with PGM Financial Services

Nenagh-headquartered financial services group SYS Group has entered a strategic partnership with Dublin-based PGM Financial Services that will position SYS as a leading Irish financial planning and services businesses.

PGM Financial Services has approximately €40 million of funds under management. Total combined assets under the SYS Group will come to over €300 million.

The company provides an advisory services across retirement planning, investments and savings, inheritance and succession planning, with offices in Nenagh, Dublin, Cork and Waterford. It employs 40 people and has around 6,000 clients.

SYS Group chief executive and founder Tony Delaney said the partnership would consolidate the company’s position as one of the leading advisory firms in the Irish market.