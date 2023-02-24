Pent-up demand for travel drives Aer Lingus back into profit

Aer Lingus experienced a growing recovery from the damage wrought by the Covid-19 crisis throughout last year on the back of “strong pent-up demand” for travel that was particularly acute during the third quarter.

The airline’s parent, International Airlines Group, published its full year results for the year ended December 31st, 2022, on Friday.

The results show Aer Lingus recorded an operating profit of €45 million in the year, bouncing back from a loss €338 million in 2021. However, the results show the airline’s bottom line was still significantly behind pre-Covid 2019 when profits hit €276 million.

Aer Lingus generated almost €1.8 billion in revenue, which was up from €376 million in 2021. It had cash of €375 million on its books, which was up from €228 million the year before.

The airline’s passenger capacity compared to 2019 grew steadily as the year went on, rising from 69 per cent in the first quarter to 85.6 in the second, 89.9 per cent in the third, and 98.5 per cent in the last quarter. The total for the year was 86.8 per cent.

Aer Lingus was able to restore the majority of its transatlantic services throughout the year and in addition operated three transatlantic services from its new Manchester Airport base in the UK, all of which started in late 2021.

These services represented 13 per cent of Aer Lingus’ transatlantic capacity and 8 per cent of its total network in 2022. The Manchester base supported Aer Lingus in restoring long haul passenger capacity to similar levels to 2019 by the end of the year.

Aer Lingus also reopened six routes to North America during the year. Passenger load factor for the region was down 4.8 points versus 2019 to 79.3 per cent but was up 29.9 points versus 2021.

The airline took delivery of two aircraft delayed from 2020 and 2021 due to the impact of Covid-19. The two Airbus 320 neo aircraft enjoy much improved fuel efficiency and reduced noise emissions, the group noted.

Aer Lingus repaid €100 million of its loan from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), thereby increasing the amount of its ISIF facility that is undrawn and available to draw in the future, if needed, to €300 million.

The airline said leisure travel was “key to recovery”, particularly in the peak holiday periods, with business travel also recovering but at a slower pace.

“There has been high market demand for European sun destinations and North Atlantic routes, with notable strength in inbound US passengers,” it said. “The new Aer Lingus Manchester base also performed well in its first full year of operations.”

“While we are mindful that business travel recovery lags that of leisure, and that global macro-economic uncertainties causing higher oil prices, exchange rate fluctuations, rising interest rates and inflation could impact aviation this year, there is much for Aer Lingus to build on in 2023.”

It said 2023 will see the airline operating its largest ever North America network, while it will also put additional capacity on its European leisure routes and add three new summer routes to Kos (Greece), Sardinia (Italy) and Brindisi (Italy).

Looking ahead, a continued recovery is “well on track” with strong forward bookings. “This recovery positions Aer Lingus to rebuild financial health and invest in the business,” it added.

The year also saw Aer Lingus welcome almost 1,000 new staff into the airline.