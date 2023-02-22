Wholesale electricity prices fall by 41.4% in January

The recent fall in energy prices has eased wider inflationary pressures across the economy. Photograph: Georgi Licovski/EPA

Wholesale electricity prices fell by 41.4 per cent in January, one of the largest monthly falls on record, according the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Wholesale electricity prices were also 19.5 per cent lower than in January 2022. Energy prices on international markets are now back to pre-Ukraine war levels.

However consumers may have to wait several months before the full reduction in wholesale prices is passed on to them as the prices charged by energy companies are based on future prices.

The CSO’s latest wholesale price index indicated producer prices for food products rose by 6.2 per cent in the 12 months to January. Prices in several food categories were significantly higher in January, the CSO said.

Some of the most notable changes were in dairy products (+26.6 per cent), fruit and vegetables (+19.1 per cent), fish and fish products (+17.1 per cent) and grain, milling, starches and animal feeds (+15 per cent).

The index also indicated that domestic producer prices for manufactured goods were on average 8.2 per cent higher in January 2023 compared with a year earlier, while producer prices for exported goods increased by 3.5 per cent.

Wholesale prices for construction products increased by 0.6 per cent in the month and by 15.5 per cent in the 12 months since January 2022.

While headline inflation in most industrialised countries has begun to moderate, it remains elevated. Two sets of economic data from the US – one showing higher-than-expected export prices, the other showing accelerating producer prices – has also prompted speculation that inflation may remain higher for longer.