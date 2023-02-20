Government confirms Fitzpatrick as air safety chief

Eamon Ryan, Minister for Transport, has confirmed Declan Fitzpatrick as new Irish Aviation Authority chief executive. Photograph: Andres Poveda

Declan Fitzpatrick will head the Republic’s new air travel regulator when the organisation begins operating in April, Government confirmed on Monday.

Mr Fitzpatrick has been chief executive designate of the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) since October.

Eamon Ryan, Minister for Transport, confirmed that Mr Fitzpatrick will formally take up the post when the new consolidated authority begins work, which is scheduled for the end of April.

The IAA’s air travel safety operations will merge with consumer watchdog, the Commission for Aviation Regulation, to create a new body with responsibility for both areas.

The authority’s air traffic control and navigation division will be established as an independent organisation.

Mr Fitzpatrick has 30 years experience in aviation, including a stint with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s air navigation commission in Montreal, Canada.

His experience includes airlines, maintenance and design. He joined the IAA in 2006. Since then he has worked in various management and regulatory posts.