PIB expands Irish insurance network with two more acquisitions

UK insurance broker PIB has acquired two more Irish insurance businesses, bringing to 13 the number of takeovers it has completed in the Republic in the space of a couple of years. It said on Thursday that it had bought Landmark Insurance and Halligan Insurance through Wexford-based Campion Insurance, which it took over in late 2021. No transaction prices were disclosed.

Dublin-based Landmark Insurance focuses on core general commercial and business lines, with a smaller life and pensions business. It operates the QuickQuotes.ie brand. Halligan Insurance, also Dublin-based, provides professional insurance products and services to members of trade unions, affinity groups and staff organisations.

PIB entered the Irish retail market in April 2021 with the purchase of Wexford-based broker Creane & Creane Insurance and quickly followed up with the purchase of Waterford-based Oliver Murphy Insurance. Its biggest Irish deal to date was the acquisition of Wexford-based Campion Insurance later that year for an estimated price of more than €70 million.