Clare-based HRLocker to create 50 remote jobs

Lahinch-based HRLocker is to create 50 jobs in the next two years as the company expands

Clare-based HR software company HRLocker is to create 50 jobs in the next two years as the company expands.

The move will double the company’s workforce, which stands at 50, and sees HRLocker buck the current trend for job losses in the tech sector.

The Lahinch company is recruiting for roles in product development, which includes high-tech developer jobs, sales and marketing, with the expectation that the jobs will be filled by 2025. The company is seeking to hire in Ireland, tapping into the indigenous tech culture.

However, the jobs are remote, which opens it up to people outside the country if HRLocker cannot recruit the talent it needs.

“We are definitely seeing the difficulty in hiring tech jobs here in Ireland,” said chief operating officer Crystel Robbins Rynne. “We haven’t seen a huge influx of applicants from places that are making people redundant, we are still struggling to get people based in Ireland.”

The expansion comes following a €2 million raise last month that was designed to fuel growth and allow it to move into new international markets, with English-speaking countries such as the United States planned for launch.

Led by MacX3 Investments, Hugh O’Donnell’s investment firm, along with entrepreneurs, family offices and private investors, the round is also expected to fund growth of HRLocker’s product portfolio, and continue to develop its Irish and UK customer base. The new recruitment will help the company reach these goals.

Founded in 2014, HRLocker offers a digital HR information system that manages the employee life cycle, including GDPR-compliant employee databases, time management, performance management and HR and payroll reporting. The system has 45,000 daily users and more than 700 customers.

“As flexible, remote and hybrid working becomes the norm, technologies that enhance employee experience and maximise engagement are in greater demand,” said chief executive Adam Coleman.

“Organisations want their HR people focused on higher, more business-critical activities that align with companywide strategies and promote diversity, inclusion and belonging, not spending their time on form-filling and data entry. The expansion of our team means we can continue to deliver these tailored solutions so businesses can manage and engage their people at scale, regardless of location.”

The company has seen significant growth in recent months, with revenue expanding 139 per cent in the 12 months ahead of the funding round.