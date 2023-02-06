Students get ready for this year’s European Money Quiz

From left, Evan McCabe, Mekides Church, Isabel Hoban and Daniel Corcoran, 3rd-year students at St Colmcille’s Community School, Knocklyon, Dublin, will be taking part in this year’s European Money Quiz. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Students aged 13-15 can compete in the Irish finals of the 2023 European Money Quiz, which are being run by the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) and the Business Studies Teachers’ Association of Ireland (BSTAI). Teachers can register their students to take part with the chance to gain entry to the European finals event in Brussels.

“This is a really important event on our calendar every year that encourages young people to think about money and finance from both a personal and business perspective,” BPFI chief executive Brian Hayes said.

“Understanding and learning about money and finance is really important for young people and I would strongly encourage teachers across Ireland to sign up and get their students participating,” BSTAI representative Margaret McDonnell added.