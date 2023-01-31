Colin Farrell’s next role: promoting mental health in the Irish screen industry

Colin Farrell attending The Banshees of Inisherin UK premiere in October: the actor will help promote new mental health supports offered to workers in the Irish screen industry. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Oscar nominee Colin Farrell will voice an advertising campaign promoting new mental health supports for people working in the Irish screen industry.

The Minding Creative Minds campaign, details of which were announced at a Screen Ireland event in Dublin on Tuesday, also features animations from storyboard artist and director Ian McCaffrey and was funded by the Department of Culture.

The supports offered include weekly counselling sessions for a period of up to 12 weeks as well as legal, financial and career advice for Irish screen workers.

Production volumes – and workloads – in the Irish film, television and animation business surged in the wake of the pandemic, as the industry renewed activity on projects delayed or interrupted by Covid stoppages and also sought to supply high-spending streaming services with content.

READ MORE

While the record production spending of more than €500 million recorded in the Irish industry in 2021 subsided to €361.5 million last year, this remains €4 million higher than the level seen in 2019.

“Our focus is on sustainable growth of the industry into the future. That involves prioritising regional activity, continuing to drive skills development, and creating a supportive and inclusive industry through initiatives such as Minding Creative Minds,” said Screen Ireland chairwoman Susan Bergin.

[ Tax incentive most important factor for film and TV productions locating in Ireland, study finds ]

The State development for the agency also announced a new €2.5 million regional support fund to foster the development of production skills outside the core hubs of Dublin and Wicklow. The move comes as a regional uplift to the Section 481 tax credit is due to expire at the end of this year.

Mr Farrell’s Academy Award nomination for Best Actor is among the record haul of 14 nominations garnered by Irish talent ahead of the Oscars ceremony in March.

Does hybrid working and the tech slowdown mean we've reached 'peak office'? Listen | 39:45 An increase in office stock, the switch to hybrid working, as well as job losses in the tech sector have contributed to a slowdown in the Dublin commercial real estate market, according to industry expert, John Moran. The CEO of JLL joins Ciaran Hancock to discuss the 13% office vacancy rate driven partly by the increase in 'grey space.' The term is used to describe what is available for sub-leasing or assignment, more of which is being seen in the capital as Big Tech companies pull back to 2019 levels of employment. Meanwhile, Director of Technology Ireland, Una Fitzpatrick gives the industry view on the recent job losses. The Ibec branch wants to counter the narrative that the sector is in free-fall, noting these are the first redundancies of this level since 2010.With any subscription you'll get unlimited access to the very best in unique quality journalism from The Irish Times. Subscribe today.

Screen Ireland, led by chief executive Désirée Finnegan, is now seeking the path forward to future employment opportunities, success and acclaim, with the makers and stars of upcoming productions attending the launch of its 2023 slate of productions in Dublin on Tuesday morning.

[ The Irish Times view on Ireland’s Oscar nominations ]

“It’s beautiful to see a small Island nation come up against the giant of Hollywood through years of seeding and financing talent,” said John Carney, director of the forthcoming musical comedy drama Flora and Son, which has been picked up by Apple following its premiere at the recent Sundance Film Festival.

“In the film business particularly, be wary of anyone who tells you they’ve done it on their own. It’s an art form that is simply impossible without generous support.”