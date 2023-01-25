Tullow Oil shares jump as it eyes up to $800m of cash generation

Tullow Oil shares jumped in London on Wednesday after the Africa-focused exploration group forecast that it will be throwing off as much as $800 million (€735 million) of cash in both 2024 and 2025, three times the amount it generated last year.

The Irish-founded company said in a trading statement that continued investment this year in Ghana, home to its prized Jubilee and TEN offshore oilfields, will boost production growth through 2025 and should deliver free cash flow generation of $700 million-$800 million in both 2024 and 2025, assuming an oil price of $80 a barrel.

Free cash flow is the money generated from operations minus expenses, before taking into consideration debt paydown. Brent crude oil is currently trading at about $86 a barrel.

Davy analyst Colin Grant said that the forecast is well above the $599 million of free cash flow he had been expecting from Tullow in the coming years. The figure does not assume any contribution from its asset in Kenya, where Tullow is continuing to search for a partner to develop an oil project.

Shares in Tullow rose by more than 5 per cent in early trading in London.

Tullow’s net debt at the end of last year was about $1.9 billion, down from a high of $4.6 billion in 2016, with the help of asset sales.

“The investment case continues to be driven by the company’s ability to manage its leverage,” said Mr Grant. “If Tullow achieves its new cash flow guidance out to 2025, then there is considerable upside in the stock as net debt would hit its lowest level since 2008.”

He added: “In addition, there would likely be considerable upside to the free cash flow from refinancing debt and lowering interest expenses.”