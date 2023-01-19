EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards 2023 opens for nominations

Eimear McCrann, EOY lead, Martin McKay, founder of Texthelp, Anne Heraty, chair of the judging panel, and Roger Wallace, partner lead of EOY, at the launch of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme for 2023 Photograph: Naoise Culhane

The EY Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY) programme for this year has opened for nominations. Entrepreneurs from emerging, established and international businesses operating across all industry sectors across the island of Ireland are invited to apply for inclusion up to March 2nd.

The theme for this year’s programme is The Art of Entrepreneurship. The overall award was won in 2022 by Martin McKay, founder and chief executive of Texthelp in Northern Ireland. The judging panel for this year’s awards will be chaired by recruitment entrepreneur Anne Heraty.

Commenting on this year’s programme, Roger Wallace, partner lead for EOY, said: “We are keen to receive nominations, across industries, age groups, gender, location and background. The selected finalists will join our illustrious alumni – a truly unique group of leading entrepreneurs who continuously support and drive each other to ever-greater heights.”

EOY alumni comprise more than 580 entrepreneurs across the island. Collectively these businesses employ more than 200,000 people and generate revenues in excess of €23 billion. The awards have been running for 26 years.