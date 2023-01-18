Kilkenny wind farm opposed by Henry Shefflin faces legal challenge

The wind farm is a joint venture between FuturEnergy Ireland - comprised of Coillte and the ESB - and ART Generation. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/EPA

A residents’ group is seeking to challenge in the High Court plans for a €175 million wind farm that is opposed by Kilkenny hurling great, Henry Shefflin.

Last September, An Bord Pleanála gave the go-ahead to the 21-turbine wind farm on a 1,434 hectare site mainly owned by Coillte to the east of the 10-time All Ireland winner’s native Ballyhale in southeast Kilkenny.

The Castlebanny wind farm is expected to generate enough clean, green electricity to power the equivalent of around 70,000 homes annually – more than the 68,735 strong housing stock in Co Mayo, according to the latest CSO figures.

The wind farm is a joint venture between FuturEnergy Ireland – comprised of Coillte and the ESB – and ART Generation.

Mr Shefflin’s objection was one of some 70 submissions lodged with An Bord Pleanála concerning the contentious Strategic Infrastructure Development (SID). Others to lodge objections include four-time All-Ireland winner with Kilkenny hurlers and Ballyhale man, Colin Fennelly and the Save the South Leinster Way Group.

Now, a question mark hangs over the planning permission with the Save the South Leinster Way Group and local resident, Tara Heavey seeking a High Court judicial review of the An Bord Pleanála planning permission.

FuturEnergy Ireland said in a statement that the firm acknowledged that a judicial review is being sought by Save the South Leinster Way and Tara Heavey against An Bord Pleanála in relation to planning permission granted for a wind farm in Castlebanny, Co. Kilkenny.

A FuturEnergy spokeswoman said: “We will continue to monitor and review the relevant court application process and update project stakeholders to the extent possible thereafter. ”

In his original objection against the Castlebanny wind farm, Mr Shefflin told the appeals board that “the residential amenity of my home would be irrevocably compromised by the construction and operation of this wind farm”.

He added: “It is proposed that these turbines are up to 185 metres in height. Surely, it is completely unjust and unreasonable for such gigantic moving structures to be placed in such close proximity to people’s homes.”

The Shefflin objection also observed that “the visual impact of the development would be extensive and would have an extremely negative effect on the surrounding landscape”.

“I am not opposed to wind energy but I am opposed to wind farms being constructed in unsuitable areas with no concern to the health or well being of local residents”, the objection read.