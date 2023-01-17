Consumers prioritising travel, says aviation executive

Travel tops other spending for post-Covid consumers, according to Aengus Kelly, chief executive of the world’s biggest aircraft leasing business.

Mr Kelly runs Dublin-based Aercap, which supplies jets, helicopters and engines to airlines and other customers around the globe.

Asked if a recession could hinder aviation’s recovery from continuing this year, he said people had amassed enough products during the pandemic, and had shifted their focus.

“People are prioritising travel over other expenditure,” he said. “They have enough peleton bikes, widescreen TVs and X-boxes.”

Mr Kelly was speaking at the annual Airfinance Journal conference in the National Convention Centre, Dublin on Tuesday, where he told the audience that demand for aircraft from airlines remained strong, despite the prospects of a recession.

He criticised manufacturers Boeing and Airbus for ongoing delays in delivering aircraft pledged to airlines.

“They are not excusable at all,” said Mr Kelly, adding that manufacturers had been wildly optimistic in the promises they made to their customers.

He pointed out that there was little point in manufacturers delivering aircraft to customers once the summer had passed.

“Airlines make most of their money in 120 days and spend the rest of the year trying not to lose too much of it,” he said.

Mr Kelly explained that airlines have sold seats on planes by the time the manufacturers tell them delivery will be delayed.