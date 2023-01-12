Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre owners re-lodge expansion plans

The Davy fund has resubmitted plans fot the St. Stephens Green Shopping Centre in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson / THE IRISH TIMES

The company controlled by Davy that owns the St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre has re-lodged plans with Dublin City Council for the €100 million rejuvenation of the retail space.

DTDL Ltd has re-lodged the plans after the city council last month declared a previous application to be invalid on two grounds.

The council made the declaration after finding that the notices for the application did not comply with several articles under the planning and development regulations.

It also stated that the description of the scheme was insufficient for the information of the public and that the full nature and extent of the development must be stated in the notices.

Now, in a revised planning notice, DTDL provides additional detail of what is proposed as part of the rejuvenation of the centre.

The notice states that the eight storey building over basement will increase the overall height to 38.77 metres excluding the multistorey car park which will give the proposal an overall height of 41.77 metres.

The notice states that a total gross floor area of 87,932 sq m is proposed, which includes a net reduction of retail floor area to 19,049 sq m., a net reduction of the existing cafe/restaurant space to 1,740 sq m. and a net reduction of bar spaceto 789 sq m.

The notice states that 35,043 sq m of offices and ancillary spaces are proposed and that the proposal will include a reconfigured internal mall opening on to St. Stephen’s Green providing access to new and existing retail and cafe and restaurant units on the ground and first floor.

Advancing the case for the redevelopment, a report lodged with the scheme last month stated that most retail units at the “outdated” and “underperforming” shopping centre are too small and the smaller units at the upper levels trade poorly and can operate only on short term leases.

The scheme is to add two storeys to the existing shopping centre.

The St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre was first opened in 1988 and the Davy entity has drawn up the plans after paying a reported €175m for the centre on behalf of its clients in 2019.

A report lodged on behalf of Davy Real Estate Investment and Management with the application has offered a candid assessment of the limitations of the “outdated” centre’s current design.

An architectural design statement drawn up by architects for the ambitious plan, BKD architects has stated that since opening in 1988, the St St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre has faced many difficulties in attracting sustainable retailers.