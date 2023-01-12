Central Bank taps Allianz and PTSB to fill senior roles

New Central Bank chief operations officer Marcella Flood, who most recently held the role of transformation programme manager at Germany’s Allianz,

The regulator has hired Marcella Flood, who most recently held the role of transformation programme manager at Germany’s Allianz, as its next chief operating officer (COO). It follows the bank’s former COO Gerry Quinn of more than a decade moving last year into the position of chief transformation officer.

Ms Flood has “considerable executive experience, having held a number of C-suite roles and has deep technical expertise in operations, technology, change and transformation gained in Allianz, Microsoft, Bank of Ireland as well as start-ups and consultancies,” the bank said. C-suite refers to high-level executive positions that have chief in the title.

Ms Flood will lead functions across the areas of human resources, information management and technology, finance and business performance, workplace services and facilities management, currency management and security when she takes up the position in late March.

The Central Bank has also appointed Breege Timoney, who most recently as product assurance director at Permanent TSB (PTSB), as director of finance and business performance. She had joined PTSB in 2014 from Bank of Ireland, having also previously worked for Ulster Bank, the Automobile Association in the UK, and Eagle Star. Ms Timoney will take on her role later this month.

“These appointments continue to strengthen our leadership team, bringing new talent, functional and technical expertise into these strategically important roles,” said Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf.