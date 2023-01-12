Another restaurant closes as inflation and downturn continue to hurt industry

Dublin restaurant Gotham South has closed it doors, the latest hospitality venue to shutdown amid rising costs and the economic downturn.

The Stillorgan cafe has closed “at least for now”, according to a statement published to its Instagram account. The business “never truly recovered” from the pandemic, it said.

“The final blow has been the relentless price increases we have been hit with over the last year, not just in basic ingredients, but also by way of simply staggering increases (up to 600 per cent in some cases) in gas and electricity charges,” it added.

Its sister restaurant, Gotham Cafe in Dublin city centre, remains open.