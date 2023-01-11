Grafton set to beat profit forecasts as revenue rises

Operating profit at building materials group Grafton is set to exceed forecasts, the company said, as revenue increased and the group ended the year in a strong financial position.

Full-year operating profit was expected to end the year slightly ahead of analysts’ forecasts, the company said, as it issued a trading update for the period between November 1st and December 31st.

Group average daily like-for-like revenue showed growth of 2.6 per cent in the final two months of the year, ahead of the 1.8 per cent recorded in the four months to the end of October. Revenue was up 9.1 per cent to £2.30 billion in 2022.

More than half of the group’s revenue is generated in Ireland, the Netherlands and Finland. Its distribution businesses in Ireland and the Netherlands showed good underlying demand, while trading conditions continued to soften in the UK. Chadwicks was supported by good underlying demand in the residential new build and repair and maintenance markets, despite pressure from building materials price inflation, tight labour markets and higher interest rates.

In the DIY, home and garden business, where Grafton operates the Woodies brand, normalised and was marginally down on the prior year. Exceptional pandemic related gains have reversed amid more cautious discretionary spending ahead of the Christmas season.

Lower activity in the new housing market in the UK slowed revenue growth in the UK manufacturing business.

Property profit was ahead of guidance at around £24.5 million, including an unrealised gain of approximately £4.5 million on the remeasurement of a number of investment properties to fair value under IFRS Rules.

The group carried out a second share buyback during the period under review, with 4.4 million share repurchased at a cost of £35 million.

There was also some change at the top in Grafton during the final months of 2022, with Eric Born succeeding Gavin Slark as chief executive of Grafton Group at the end of November. Mr Slark was set to remain with the group until December 31st to facilitate an orderly transition.

“It is pleasing to note that despite mixed macroeconomic and market conditions, we expect full year operating profit to be slightly ahead of the top end analysts’ forecasts for 2022,” Mr Born said. “We look to the future with confidence supported by our market leading businesses and very strong financial position.”