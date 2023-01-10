Danny McCoy and Margaret Fleming appointed directors at Iput Real Estate

Commercial property company Iput Real Estate has appointed Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy and property professional Margaret Fleming as independent directors.

Ms Fleming has served in a senior role and as a board member of JLL Ireland. She was appointed to the board of Hibernia Reit in January 2020 and served as non-executive director, and chair of the investment committee until the business was acquired and de-listed in 2022.

Prior to his role at Ibec, Mr McCoy served as a senior economist and research officer at the Central Bank and Ireland’s Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI). He is a board member of Balance for Better Business and a number of other organisations.

Iput chairman John Mulcahy said: “Today’s appointments further strengthen the depth and expertise of our board and we are delighted to welcome Margaret and Danny to Iput.

“They bring a wealth of economic, sustainability and real estate experience ensuring we have the right skills and expertise to continue to build on our position as Ireland’s leading developer, owner and manager of prime real estate.”