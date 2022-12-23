Dublin Airport charges to increase following ruling

Eddie Wilson, Ryanair DAC chief executive, calculated that Dublin’s charges would increase 45 per cent by 2026 with no benefit to passengers or tourism. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Airlines face higher passenger charges at Dublin Airport following a regulator’s ruling on Friday.

Airport operator DAA earlier this year sought an increase to €12.58 per passenger from €8.50 currently for 2023, with further hikes to €14.58 in 2026 to support a €2.5 billion investment plan.

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) on Friday set an €8.68 per passenger price cap for next year, with increases up to €11.73 in 2026, on condition that DAA meets spending pledges.

Regulators also took inflation into account, saying that based on February prices, the original 2023 cap would have been set at €7.59.

READ MORE

Airlines pay airports passenger levies in return for using their facilities, a cost they factor into fares and which can influence where they base planes.

Dublin’s dominant position in the Irish market means that the CAR, air travel’s consumer watchdog, determines its charges.

David Hodnett, its deputy commissioner, explained that the charges reflected confidence that passenger numbers at Dublin would continue growing after hitting 31.7 million this year.

“With the recovery in aviation it is timely for Dublin Airport to invest significantly in key pieces of national infrastructure,” he said.

However, Ryanair, Dublin Airport’s biggest airline, accused the regulator of playing Santa to DAA by gifting it a passenger charge hike.

Eddie Wilson, Ryanair DAC chief executive, calculated that Dublin’s charges would increase 45 per cent by 2026 with no benefit to passengers or tourism.

Mr Wilson highlighted a planned tunnel under one of the airport’s taxiways, which will cost €200 million, as one of the unnecessary “gold-plated” projects for which the DAA was seeking extra cash.

He called on the State airports company’s incoming chief executive, former Ryanair marketing boss, Kenny Jacobs, to review his predecessor’s projects and scrap those that do nothing for passengers or service.