Ciarán Hancock’s Christmas Business Quiz

1. Who is the new Minister of State with responsibility for financial services, credit unions and insurance?

2. How many times in 2022 did State-owned Electric Ireland increase its prices for electricity and gas?

3. Who was the chosen as the 2022 Irish Times Businessperson of the Year, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland?

4. In Budget 2023, the standard rate cut off point for income tax was increased by €3,200 to what level?

5. Who ran a Twitter poll this year to see if he should be replaced as chief executive?

6. Who swapped managing runways and duty free shops for a career making sandwiches instead?

7. Between January 1st and December 22nd, what was the best performing Irish share price among the Iseq 20?

8. Name the four people pictured above.

9. Who was chosen as the EY Entrepreneur of the Year in November?

10. Myles O’Grady recently took over as chief executive of Bank of Ireland. Which company was he working for prior to that move?

11. A minimum corporation tax rate of 15 per cent globally edged closer this year. It will apply to companies with revenue above a certain threshold. What is that threshold?

12. What stake has NatWest Group plc taken in Permanent TSB?

13. Corporation tax receipts have run at record levels this year. What was the take from January to November?

14. What sentence did Elizabeth Holmes receive after being convicted of fraud for her role with Theranos?

15. Which property company recently submitted a planning application for land in Montrose formerly owned by RTE?

16. Which Irish company was announced earlier this year as the title sponsor of the Irish Olympic and Paralympic team for the Paris Games in 2024?

17. Which iconic toy maker opened on Grafton Street in Dublin in the summer?

18. Which Irish property developer has been chosen by Diageo to build a new district on part of the site at its St James’s Gate brewery?

19. Which company won this year’s overall gong at The Irish Times Innovation Awards?

20. Which plant in Cavan provided the bulk of emergency shipments of milk formula to the United States this year?

