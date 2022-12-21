Musgrave appoints Andrew Keating as new CFO

Former Bank of Ireland CFO and CRH executive Andrew Keating was named CFO at Musgrave Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

SuperValu owner Musgrave named former Bank of Ireland and CRH executive Andrew Keating as chief financial officer (CFO), replacing Myles O’Grady.

Mr Keating takes up the role from Mr O’Grady who was appointed chief executive of Bank of Ireland in November. Mr O’Grady himself had previously replaced Mr Keating as CFO at the bank.

Musgrave, owner of the SuperValu, Centra and Donnybrook Fair supermarket franchises, confirmed the appointment of Mr Keating as his replacement on Wednesday.

Mr Keating served as CFO at Bank of Ireland under Francesca McDonagh and previous CEO Richie Boucher.

Before that, he spent several years across different finance roles with Ulster Bank. Most recently, he was director of group finance with CRH.

Musgrave described Mr Keating as “a proven CFO with considerable board-level experience”, having previously held senior management positions with leading Irish PLCs.

“In joining Musgrave, Andrew brings with him a wealth of commercial experience, and a successful track record for driving growth and delivering large transformation initiatives both nationally and internationally,” the company said.

He has also been appointed executive director at the company. He will take up the positions on January 9th.

Mr O’Grady quit Musgrave to pursue a “unique leadership opportunity” at Bank of Ireland. He is now on a package worth about €960,000 per year.

Commenting on the appointment, Musgrave chief executive Noel Keeley said: “I am delighted to welcome Andrew to Musgrave as CFO following the completion of a comprehensive recruitment process.

“As one of Europe’s leading family-owned businesses, we know that Andrew will play a pivotal role as we continue to grow a world-class food and beverage company that delivers market leading customer experiences every day.”