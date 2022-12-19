Midlands set for cash injection of almost €70m to build tourism in places impacted by climate action measures

The midlands region is perhaps the most at risk economically from efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The midlands region is set to get a cash injection to promote tourism of almost €70 million as part of the EU’s Just Transition Fund aimed at helping communities impacted by climate action measures.

The funding is split between €34 million coming from the EU matched by €34 million from the exchequer.

At the same time South Dublin County Council is to embark on a five-year, multimillion-euro investment to boost tourism at visitor attractions such as the Clondalkin Round Tower and the Hellfire Club. At its recent budget meeting the council agreed the plan which is expected to cost about €2 million a year, and encourages activities such as kayaking on the Liffey weirs as well as cycling the Dodder and Grand canal greenways.

The closure of peat-fired power plants in the midlands led to job losses and the region is perhaps the most at risk economically from efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The European Commission has now adopted Ireland’s Territorial Just Transition Plan and its associated investment programme up to 2027, giving the greenlight for €68 million to develop the tourism projects in the plan.

The funds will be used to develop a network of trails connecting existing Greenways as well as for other tourism experiences.

Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin said the EU Just Transition Funding is “a significant step for regenerative tourism development in Ireland” and said she is confident Fáilte Ireland and the Government will “will deliver effectively on this ambitious scheme of work, which will transform tourism in the midlands”.

The Commission approval comes after a Fáilte Ireland submission of its plans to the EU.

Fáilte Ireland chief executive Paul Kelly said it is recognition of the agency’s expertise in developing projects of scale that will create jobs.

He said it will work with local tourism businesses and communities, the East and Midlands Regional Authority (EMRA), Bord na Móna, local authorities, Waterways Ireland and others “to deliver this transformational project of scale”.

Some €30 million is to be spent on connecting the existing Greenway network with walking, cycling and water-based trails.

Former stretches of narrow gauge rail track used by the peat industry are to be repurposed as a cycleway.

There are plans for thematic experiences and art installations with signage “to create a sense of connectivity across the towns and villages, bogs and waterways” of the region.

A further €25 million is to be used to develop new and existing tourism businesses and to support small to medium enterprises in providing water sports, bike hire, day boating, water taxi services and eco-tourism experiences.

About €3 million will be used to support investment in low-carbon accommodation and €10 million is to support the delivery of smart technologies and digital solutions for the tourism sector.

The South Dublin strategy is to be aided by consultancy firm KPMG Future Analytics. The firm will advise on a five-year vision to stimulate tourism development and investment. The council said the engagement was “the latest in a series of recent announcements with regard to developing the visitor economy in South Dublin County”.

“This strategy will underpin the Council’s current investment in other visitor-related infrastructure projects under way across the county such as the delivery of the Dodder and Grand Canal Greenways, a new heritage centre in Tallaght, the 12th Lock master plan, Corkagh Park enhancements, the Canal Loop project, the development of a visitor and interpretive centre in the Dublin mountains, as well as the completion of Tallaght Stadium bringing it to 10,000-seater capacity, the council said.

“The objective of the new strategy is to build on these projects, identify new opportunities for the County, and ensure tourism development contributes to making South Dublin a better place for the community and for visitors,” the council said.