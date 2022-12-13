Michael Fingleton asked to disclose financial means in IBRC case

The Court of Appeal has asked Michael Fingleton to file an affidavit on his financial means after his lawyer raised concerns about the former Irish Nationwide Building Society (INBS) head’s ability to cover the cost of his defence. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Court of Appeal has asked Michael Fingleton to file an affidavit on his financial means after his lawyer raised concerns about the former Irish Nationwide Building Society (INBS) head’s ability to cover the cost of his defence in a lengthy trial on his management of the now-defunct lender.

Ms Justice Caroline Costello, one of the three judges presiding over a hearing this week into Mr Fingleton’s appeal against a trial going ahead, said on Tuesday that “it would be of assistance if the attorneys of Mr Fingleton were to prepare an affidavit of means”.

She said it should be along the lines of disclosures that a person entering into a personal insolvency arrangement would make.

Micheál P O’Higgins SC, representing Mr Fingleton, said that such an affidavit could be completed by the close of business on Tuesday. Ms Justice Costello added that this may necessitate an additional hearing, beyond the two days of hearings that were due to conclude on Tuesday afternoon.

Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, which took over INBS in 2011, sued Mr Fingleton the following year for alleged negligent mismanagement failed lender, and put its statement of claim at €6 billion, the amount lost by the building society after the 2008 property crash.

A civil trial, currently set to take place next year, would be expected to last at least six months.

Mr Fingelton led INBS between 1971 and 2009, holding the role of managing director for much of the period, though his title was changed to chief executive close to the end of his time in charge.

Mr Fingleton’s wife and son took charge of his appeal earlier this year, after they secured enduring powers of attorney due to the now-84-year-old’s ill health.

Mr O’Higgins told the Court of Appeal on Monday that the facts that INBS removed Mr Fingleton in 2011 from an insurance policy indemnifying directors and that he represented himself during a previous Central Bank investigation means that “it’s a reasonable inference he is unable to pay” for his defence during a long trial.

Lyndon McCann SC, for IBRC, said that his acceptance of Mr Fingleton providing an affidavit of means “should not be construed as my acceptance that costs are relevant” to the appeal case.