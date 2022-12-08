BDO to create 100 jobs

Accountants BDO will invest €5 million in its Irish business and create 100 new jobs here over the next year.

The firm is moving to a new office in the Miesian Plaza complex – the former Bank of Ireland HQ – on Baggot Street, Dublin. BDO Ireland will spend an initial €5 million on the move, the single biggest investment by the firm here over the last 20 years.

The transfer will allow BDO to add more than 100 jobs in Dublin across all its key services – audit, tax, advisory, consulting, business services and recruitment – boosting total numbers here to 600.

At 46,000sq ft, the firm’s new office will be 30 per cent bigger than its current premises in Beaux Lane, also in Dublin city centre.

BOD noted that it was moving to the new office to ensure that it had space for all staff, but would continue to offer working from home options to employees.

The Dublin move follows BDO Ireland’s transfer of its Cork office to Penrose Dock earlier this year and to 103-104 O’Connell Street in Limerick in 2019.

BDO’s new Dublin base is one of the Republic’s most energy efficient offices and has won several awards for environmental performance and sustainability. A weather station on the roof controls blinds and helps regulate temperature to save energy.