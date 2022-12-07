Senior living plan for Raheny opposed by locals and Irish Georgian Society

The Irish Georgian Society and residents in the Dublin suburb of Raheny are opposing plans by Tetrarch Capital for a 78-unit senior living scheme on lands around Sybil Hill House, an 18th century protected structure.

The scheme involves three blocks, with one rising to five storeys, on land owned by the Vincentian order that is 150m from an entrance to St Anne’s Park and adjacent to St Paul’s College.

The proposed scheme comprises 55 one-bed units and 23 two-bed units.

It was the expressed wish of the Vincentian order “that this integrated retirement community would cater specifically for the over-65s within the community who wish to downsize into suitable age-friendly accommodation”, Tom Phillips & Associates, planning consultants on the project, have said.

They said Tetrarch was willing to sign a legal agreement to ensure the scheme caters only for those aged over 65, and say it would allow older people to remain in their community in quality homes at what is currently an underutilised site.

The scheme has drawn 24 third-party submissions to the local authority. A 30-page objection lodged on behalf of No 1 Sybil Hill Owners Management Company, by planning consultants Hughes Planning and Development Consultants, contends that the height and massing of the proposal is unsuitable.

It said the scheme “would irreparably compromise the amenity of adjacent residents by way of overlooking overbalance and loss of privacy” and does not protect or promote the improvement of existing amenities and character.

Donough Cahill, executive director with the Irish Georgian Society, told the council the proposal represented inappropriate development for a number of reasons. One proposed five-storey block is too close to Sybil Hill House, is too high “and would seriously impact on the character and setting of Sybil Hill House”.

Resident Julia Roche said the development would set an undesirable precedent for similar developments “within the curtilage” of protected structures in Raheny.

A decision is due on the application later this month.