Scars of property crash still visible in market, conference told

Vasileios Madouros, deputy governor of the Central Bank of Ireland with responsibility for monetary and financial stability, said Irish borrowers are more cushioned from economic shocks than they were pre-crash.

Mortgages issued before the post-2008 property crash still account for up to 85 per cent of new loan defaults in the Republic, a conference in Dublin has heard, with borrowers now more insulated from economic shocks than before the financial crisis. But despite signs that the market could be slowing amid a broader contraction in economic activity, property industry experts say there is little evidence to suggest there will be substantial drop-off in house prices next year.

In the Mansion House in Dublin on Wednesday, more than 180 delegates and members gathered for the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland’s (SCSI) national conference, the theme of which is ‘meeting the challenges of climate and costs’.

Speakers at the event include Vasileios Madouros, deputy governor of the Central Bank of Ireland with responsibility for monetary and financial stability; SCSI president Kevin James; and Deloitte economist Kate English. Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien will address the conference on Wednesday afternoon.

What will the easing of bankers’ pay restrictions do for competition dynamics? Listen | 00:00 After Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe's surprise move to ease restrictions on pay and bonuses in the banking sector, we look at what it might mean for the three domestic banks and their international competitors. Markets Correspondent, Joe Brennan, also takes us through the rest of the headline-grabbing details in the 220 page Retail Banking Review. Ciaran is also joined by the Irish Times' Karlin Lillington to discuss the €265m fine handed down to Meta this week over its data protection breach. With fines now totalling over €900m, will it have made Mark Zuckerberg sit up and notice?

Mr Madouros told the gathering that the Central Bank’s lending rules – limits on how much people can borrow relative to their income – “have played a key role” in improving resilience within the property market and the broader economy.

READ MORE

“Almost half of new mortgages issued between 2004-7 were originated at a loan-to-income multiple greater than four,” he said. “The equivalent share over the past four years has been around 6 per cent. So new borrowers now have a lower level of indebtedness relative to incomes, providing greater cushions against risks to affordability due to, for example, shocks to interest rates or inflation.”

[ How the EU made a fundamental error when determining Irish house prices are not overvalued ]

[ It's grim that the two big trends driving the State's housing crisis continue unabated ]

Some 15 years after the collapse of the market, “mortgages issued before the crash still account for around 85 per cent of the flow of new defaults”, Mr Madouros said.

The Central Bank last month decided to allow first-time buyers to borrow more based on their income and subsequent buyers to take on a loan with a lower deposit. At the time of the announcement, Central Bank of Ireland Governor Gabriel Makhlouf said the move could lead to a “modest” increase in already elevated house prices.

Mr Madouros said that loose credit conditions have not been a key driver of house prices over the past decade or so.

“A key factor putting upward pressure on both house prices and rents has been a persistent imbalance between the demand for, and supply of, places to live,” he said. However, he added, “as both Irish and international experience has shown, a fully functioning and sustainable housing market is not achieved by excessive leverage in the household sector or fragile mortgage finance.”

Ms English of Deloitte told the conference that against a backdrop of soaring inflation, rising interest rates and weakening economic demand, there are signs the property market could feel the strain next year.

“We are still looking [at a situation] where investor activity is reduced,” she said. “I’m not saying that nothing will trade because things always trade, even during Covid. But until we see prices move to where vendor and purchaser are aligned, we will see a slowdown in activity.”

Ms English added however that there is “not enough to suggest that we will see a decrease” in property prices next year.