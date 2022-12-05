Slowing services, tax take optimism, boards focusing on ESG

Activity in the services sector slowed to a “crawl” last month. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

Activity in the services sector slowed to a “crawl” last month, according to the latest AIB Services PMI. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports that while the continued to expand, multiple indicators now show recession fears are taking hold.

It’s been a number of days since Elon Musk revealed Apple had pulled back its advertising spend on Musk’s Twitter. Now though, he says the iPhone maker has fully resumed its spending on the platform.

Days after Martin McKay was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year, Gordon Deegan has the details of his main company’s latest accounts.

ESG investing has taken a bit of a battering in recent weeks, especially in the US. Still a new report from head hunter Spencer Stuart shows the topic is of growing importance to Irish boards. Eoin has the story.

In his column, Eoin looks at a recent European Commission report on whether Irish house prices are overvalued and asks if that is really the case.

Taking a sabbatical from work for a few months can be the dream for some people. As Pilita Clark writes though, it doesn’t always work out as planned for both companies and employees.

The Government is proposing a residential land tax to spur development. Keith Lowe of estate agent DNG though warns it could have the opposite effect.

