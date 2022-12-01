Mini Robo Vac      Price : €28 Website : https://firebox.com/ Where To Buy : Firebox

Why do a job yourself when you can make a robot do it? We have all become accustomed to letting the robot vacuum take care of our floors, but what about our desks? This Mini Robo Vac will make short work of your crumbs, dust and other detritus, and you don’t have to lift so much as a duster to help. It is rechargeable, so once it is fully charged it is good to go, winding its way around your keyboard and phone stand. It will help keep your desk clean and crud-free, especially if the boss has decreed that desks should be food-free zone. Even if you work from home, and the boss is you.