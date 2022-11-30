EY Awards: Nutritics MD Stephen Nolan wins sustainability award

Nutritics managing director Stephen Nolan, who won the inaugural sustainability price at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards on Wednesday evening.

Stephen Nolan, managing director of food tech company Nutritics, has won the inaugural sustainability price at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year (EoY) awards on Wednesday evening.

The new award was presented to the “finalist who is making the biggest contribution towards environmental sustainability through their business”, EY said in a statement, “recognising the critical importance of innovation leadership in meeting our collective sustainability challenges”.

Founded in 2012 by brothers Ciarán and Damian O’Kelly, Nutritics has developed a fully automated, easy-to-use carbon footprint scoring called Footprint to help food services businesses and their customers to manage their carbon impact.

Foodprint calculates the climate impact of recipes and menus and aims to help operators to measure, analyse and manage their sustainability goals.

The software allows food businesses to gain visibility and control over the carbon footprint of their supply chain and track trends over time. It also facilitates the display of carbon footprint scores on menus for customers.

Nutritics was also awarded the gold award for innovation the Casual Dining Show in London earlier this year for the project.

The theme of this year’s awards, which took place this evening in the Powerscourt Hotel in Co Wicklow, was “changemakers”.