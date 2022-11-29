Bakery settles with insurer over cover for €3.9m damage caused by fire at premises

When the case returned before the court on Tuesday, the judge was told it had been settled. File photograph: The Irish Times

A High Court dispute over the alleged refusal of an insurer to indemnify a bakery for a fire that destroyed its premises has been settled.

The fire in November 2020 at the Safa Foods premises in Cookstown Industrial Estate, Tallaght, Dublin, cost some €3.9 million, the company claimed.

It sued Slovenia-based Zavarovalnica Sava Insurance Co Ltd, which allegedly declined to cover the fire.

‘Normal operations’

Safa claimed the payment of the monies pursuant to the policy was “essential to the restoration of normal operations”.

The case was last year admitted to the High Court’s fast-track commercial list. When it returned before Mr Justice Denis McDonald on Tuesday, Paul McGarry SC, for Safa, said it had been settled.

The judge said he was delighted to hear that and put the matter back to December 19th for implementation of the settlement.