Volume of retail sales decreased in October for sixth consecutive month

The latest data from the Central Statistics Office shows the volume of sales rose by 0.7 per cent in the month compared with September.

The volume of retail sales decreased by 2.6 per cent in October compared with the same month last year, marking the sixth consecutive month that the annual volume change was negative.

The latest data from the Central Statistics Office shows the volume of sales rose by 0.7 per cent in the month compared with September.

The largest monthly volume increases were in bars (+8.9 per cent), clothing, footwear and textiles (+7.5 per cent), and motor trades (+2.9 per cent).

The largest monthly volume decreases were in hardware, paints and glass (-5.4 per cent) and other retail sales (-4.8 per cent).

READ MORE

The largest annual volume decreases were in other retail sales (-23.5 per cent), books, newspapers and stationery (-12.8 per cent), food, beverages and tobacco (-8.9 per cent), and furniture and lighting (-6 per cent).

Clothing, footwear and textiles (+6.5 per cent), department stores (+3.8 per cent), bars (+3 per cent), and motor trades (+2.5 per cent) showed the largest annual increases in the volume of sales in October 2022.

The volume of retail sales excluding motor trades was unchanged in the month and fell by 4.5 per cent in the year when compared with October 2021.

The proportion of retail sales transacted online decreased marginally to 4.8 per cent in October from 5.3 per cent in September, 5.5 per cent in October 2021, and 6 per cent in October 2020.

The value of retail sales in the fuel sector rose by 18.8 per cent in the year to October, while the corresponding volume rose by 1.9 per cent over the same period, reflecting higher prices compared with the previous year.

The value of retail sales was 1.2 per cent higher in October than September and was 6.1 per cent higher than a year earlier. Excluding motor trades, the value of retail sales increased by 0.5 per cent in the month and increased by 3.6 per cent on an annual basis.

Compared with pre-Covid February 2020, the highest increases in the volume of retail sales were seen in clothing, footwear and textiles (+24.6 per cent), pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetic articles (+24.1 per cent), and electrical goods (+12 per cent).

The largest volume decreases during the same period occurred in other retail sales (-14.7 per cent), books, newspapers and stationery (-13 per cent), bars (-7.5 per cent), and fuel (-3.4 per cent).