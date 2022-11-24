Rents jump 8.2% for new tenancies across State as – RTB

Rents have risen by 8.2% over the past year, according to the latest Residential Tenancies Board data

New tenants are paying an average rent of €1,464 a month, or €17,568 a year, according to new figures published on Thursday by the Residential Tenancies Board. The figure is up 8.2 per cent over last year.

The figure for Dublin was €2,011 compared to an average of €1,130 outside the capital. Within Dublin, Dún Laoghaire Rathdown continues to be the most expensive place in the State to rent a home, with an average monthly rent of €2,231.

The figures relate to private sector tenancies the second quarter of the year and are based on 12,701 new tenancies announced in that three-month period. That’s a 16 per cent fall on the number of new renters in the first quarter of the year.

Dublin and the Greater Dublin area accounted for over half (54 per cent) of all new tenancies signed.

Rents rose faster for homes (1.4 per cent) than for apartments (0.3 per cent) in the three months to June. However, over the past year, the increase across both home types is virtually identical at 8.4 per cent and 8.5 per cent respectively.

Donegal remains the cheapest place in the State in which to rent a home, at €783 a month. Reported rents paid by new tenants actually fell in nine counties in the second quarter compared to the three months previous, with Kildare seeing the most dramatic decline, at 4.9 per cent.

Over the past year, according to the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) figures, rents have fallen in Wicklow (by 2 per cent) and Kildare (-1.1 per cent).

Fourteen counties reported annual increases of more than 10 per cent in the rent charged on new tenancies, with Leitrim reporting the biggest jump at 20 per cent.

Residential Tenancies Board director Niall Byrne said the report showed rents continue to rise across the State.

“We also see a continued decrease in the number of tenancies registered with the RTB in the quarter. These results are likely due to a mix of factors, including the continued limited supply of rental accommodation,” he said.

He said new annual reporting requirements for private sector landlords would provide “much greater visibility on rents for both new and existing tenancies”, improving the regulator’s capacity to “provide data to inform the development of policy for the residential rental sector”.