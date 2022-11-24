Irish Times journalists nominated in business journalism awards

Irish Times journalists Mark Paul and Joe Brennan have made the shortlist for the upcoming UCD Smurfit School Business Journalist Awards. Photograph: iStock

Irish Times journalists Mark Paul and Joe Brennan have made the shortlist for the upcoming UCD Smurfit School Business Journalist Awards.

A third Irish Times journalist, Ian Curran, has been nominated for an award relating to his previous role with Noteworthy and Journal Media.

A total of 30 journalists have been nominated across seven categories, with the awards designed to honour excellence in Irish business journalism.

Business Affairs Correspondent Mark Paul is shortlisted in the Business Feature of the Year category, alongside Sean Pollock of the Sunday Independent, Tom Lyons of the Currency, and Maria Delaney and Mr Curran from Noteworthy/Journal Media.

READ MORE

Markets Correspondent Joe Brennan has been nominated for Business Interview of the Year, with the Currency’s Thomas Hubert, Fearghal O’Connor of the Sunday Independent and Catherine Sanz of the Business Post.

Other awards include Business News Story of the Year, Audio Story of the Year, Business Analyst of the Year, Women in Business Journalism Award, and the Upcoming Journalist of the Year.

The awards, which were launched in 2007, received more than 1,500 entries this year from business journalists across print, broadcast and online media outlets in Ireland.

The winners will be announced on December 5th, with each winning category awarded a €1,000 prize.

An Outstanding Achievement Award will also be presented to a journalist who has helped to enhance the understanding of business in Ireland, with previous winners including Cliff Taylor, Karlin Lillington, Frank Fitzgibbon, Brendan Keenan, Damien Kiberd, Richard Curran, Matt Cooper, Charlie Weston, Ingrid Miley, Tony Connelly, and Dearbhail McDonald.

An independent panel of judges adjudicates the awards, chaired by Breege O’Donoghue.